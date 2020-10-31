Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine rules. Even so, it’s pretty cool. Highs are mainly in the near 50 to low 50s zone. Someone could edge up a bit north of that. Winds are light and turning to the south.

For socially distanced Halloween activities, temperatures dip into the 40s near sunset and then through the 40s into the evening. No weather worries, really. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies remain rather clear. The light south winds are going to work, slightly raising humidity levels. Still, some frost or a freeze seems possible north and west of the Beltway. Temperatures range from near freezing to the upper 30s. Confidence: Medium-High



Tomorrow (Sunday): A strong cold front is racing toward the region and a low pressure may develop along it. The day definitely looks less pleasant than it once did. Showers are on our doorstep by morning, which means it’s rather cloudy all day. If we hold the raindrops off until early afternoon, temperatures could reach 60. Otherwise, 50s. Showers shouldn’t last too long, ending toward evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Much cooler air is rushing in behind the front. It’s fresh enough and winds stay up enough that we don’t get too cold. Maybe mid-30s to around 40. A couple showers could pass by. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re in between a strengthening storm to the northeast and building high pressure over the south on Monday. That’s a recipe for wind. And it’s going to be a chilly wind. Under partly cloudy skies, highs are mainly in the upper 40s. Gusts may make you want to run to the sunny side of the street. Confidence: Medium-High