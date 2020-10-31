Great Falls is a set of Class 5-plus rapids and waterfalls on the Potomac River that drop 50 feet in one-tenth of a mile. Kayaking Great Falls is for experts only.

The tallest drop in Great Falls is called the Spout, and it drops from 18 to 22 feet. Kayaking the Spout was one of the targets for the family, who have many years of experience paddling whitewater.

Alex’s uncle, Tom McEwan, was the first to kayak Great Falls back in 1975. According to Alex’s daughter, Julia, who did a high school project on her great uncle, McEwan’s first run over Great Falls included camping next to the Potomac River the previous night so he could paddle the falls at sunrise, to avoid detection. In the mid-1970s, kayaking Great Falls was unprecedented and possibly even illegal. Today, it’s legal and okay for expert kayakers.

On Wednesday, Oct. 21, Alex’s oldest daughter, Izzi, flew home from California. She works for the Teton County Fire Department, and had been helping to fight the Slink Fire. She arrived in time to join her brother and two sisters for the celebratory running of the falls the following morning.

I arrived at Great Fall’s Overlook 1 at 7 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22, to photograph the family kayaking event. The fog was so dense I couldn’t see the upper portion of the falls, and I wondered if Alex would postpone the kayaking trip for another day with better visibility.

At 7:07 a.m., I sent Alex a text message mentioning the fog. He immediately responded, “It’s beautiful. Pushing off in 10 [minutes].”

I turned to my friend Dennis Govoni, who was joining me to photograph the event, and said, “They’re still planning to kayak the falls. We’ll have to watch for them in the fog.” Soon after, the Markoff mom, Niki, joined us on Overlook 1 to watch her family.

At 7:45 a.m., the family became visible in the fog, kayaking the rapids toward the Spout. Near the top of the Spout, the family members paused for a moment, paddled in circles, then plunged over the 20-foot drop one at a time.

The family kayaked Great Falls three times. Between runs, they hiked upstream, over the rocks, with kayaks on their backs. Their first run down the falls began at 7:45 a.m., and their last run finished at 8:33 a.m. That was three laps over Great Falls in 48 minutes.

After their third run, the family members hiked up to the Great Falls information center on the Virginia side of the Potomac River with their kayaks. I met them to take a family photo, and we sat down at a picnic table for a quick interview.

I learned that George, the youngest family member at 14, kayaked Great Falls for the first time when he was 12 and has already run the falls about 100 times. His sister, Julia, 18, attends the World Class Kayaking Academy for high school and kayaked Great Falls for the first time in early October. In past years, she would sit on rocks and fish while other family members kayaked the falls.

Ali, who attends Boise State, is 19 and kayaked Great Falls for the first time when she was 16. Her sister, Izzi, the firefighter, first kayaked Great Falls at 14.

I asked Alex how many times he has kayaked Great Falls, and his answer was too many times to remember. He started kayaking Great Falls when he was 14 but took a long break when his kids were young, and later the kids helped him get back into the sport when they were old enough to paddle the river.

Alex mentioned the kayaking strategy at Great Falls has changed since he was young. In the early days, kayakers ran the Spout from right to left, to avoid the rocks and target deeper water. The kayaks were fiberglass, and rocks could damage the boats.

Today, kayakers usually run the Spout in the opposite direction, from left to right, skipping off rocks at the bottom. Plastic kayaks are tougher than their fiberglass predecessors.

In 1993, Alex and his brothers, Nick and Matt, formed a company called Calleva that focuses on introducing kids to the outdoors, to promote personal growth, group cooperation and leadership skills. So it’s not surprising Alex’s kids grew up kayaking the Potomac River and paddling Great Falls at an early age.

As we were walking back to the cars after the interview, I asked Niki if she worries much about her family kayaking whitewater. After a slight pause, she said her husband is very experienced and knowledgeable and manages the kids and their kayaking well.

I discovered the Markoff family when photographing fall foliage at Great Falls for the Capital Weather Gang last year. Alex and George happened to be kayaking Great Falls. I spent most of my time shooting the kayaking action unaware of who I was photographing. I later learned their identities and was amazed that George was only 13.

This fall, I contacted Alex and asked if he had any more Great Falls kayaking trips planned with George that I could photograph. He did, and we scheduled an early morning photo shoot for Oct. 21.

Alex also informed me that he planned to return with all four kids to run the falls the following day. I decided to photograph both days, and it wasn’t until our interview after the second day of kayaking that I learned of his 50th birthday celebration.

The timing of this year’s photo shoot worked out well and I truly enjoyed meeting the Markoff family. In parting, I told Alex he has a great bunch of kids.