Through tonight: Marine layer clouds will hang around for at least the first part of the overnight period. We could see some clearing (especially further to the west) overnight, but we will call it mostly cloudy across the region. Temperatures will be a bit chilly, ranging from the upper 30s to low 40s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): A strong cold front will sweep through the area by the afternoon. It will be mild, mid to upper 50s, ahead of the front, with light rain showers breaking out by late morning. Precipitation will taper off by the evening hours but temperatures will drop with gusty (15 to 20-plus mph) northwest winds. Chilly tomorrow night, with lows in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s.
Extreme waves off the coast of Ireland: Here in the British Isles, we’ve been battered by a series of extra tropical storms, as is usually the case in the autumn. But one of those storms resulted in a pretty series wave off the coast of Ireland. Early on Wednesday morning, a buoy located about 300 miles west of Ireland recorded a 98 foot (30 meter) wave!
