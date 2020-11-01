Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Steady rain should move into the area from southwest to northeast around 9-11 a.m. with morning temperatures rising through the 40s to near 50. The rain could be briefly heavy at times before the main area of rain exits to the east around 2 p.m. or so. Afternoon highs range through the 50s with cloudy skies and winds from the south around 10 mph. A narrow line of gusty showers could then move through from west to east around 4-7 p.m. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: As the sun sets, between 5:05 and 5:10 p.m. on this first day of Eastern Standard Time, a narrow line of gusty showers associated with a cold front could be moving through from west to east around 4-7 p.m. In fact, winds with these showers and through the night could gust near 40 mph at times from the northwest, with isolated downed trees and power outages possible. Lows tumble into the 30s with wind chills well down into the 20s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): A raw and blustery day greets us tomorrow. With the soggy ground and winds gusting around 40-50 mph, isolated to scattered downed trees and power outages are possible. Otherwise it’s a bitingly cold day for early November despite mostly sunny skies. Morning temperatures start in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s, followed by afternoon highs only in the mid-to-upper 40s and wind chills mainly in the 30s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Winds start to diminish as we get past sunset, calming to around 10-15 mph from the west for the balance of the night. Still, you’re gonna need a jacket, with partly cloudy skies as temperatures fall back toward overnight lows in the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

High pressure starts to set up shop over the eastern U.S. on Tuesday, and that means the beginning of a much nicer stretch of weather. While there’s still a bit of a gusty breeze, it’s not nearly as biting, and with mostly sunny skies we should top out around 10 degrees warmer in the mid-to-upper 50s. Tuesday night continues clear and cool with lows again in the mid-30s to around 40. Confidence: Medium-High

Wednesday looks better still. We’re bright and sunny with highs reaching the low-to-mid 60s. Even better news, the warming trend looks to continue into the latter part of the week and next weekend. Confidence: Medium-High