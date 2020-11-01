While variable weather patterns keep forecasters on their toes, there’s something for everyone, whether your preference is unusually mild days or more of a crisp autumn chill. The first week of the month will be a perfect example of this, with very chilly conditions early in the week, followed by an impressive warming trend. Then, by mid-November, there are signs of another cold snap.

Washington’s average November temperature is 49.6 degrees, and we believe this November will range from 49 to 51 degrees. Most days should see highs between 50 and 70 and lows in the 30s and 40s. November is typically the driest of the fall months, with an average of 3.17 inches, and this year we foresee amounts in the 3- to 4-inch range (lower than October).

Strengthening La Niña favors mild weather

A key factor in our November thinking is the strengthening La Niña event in the central Tropical Pacific. Waters are cooling in that area, and the latest observations suggest that we could experience our first strong La Niña November in about 10 years.

Since 1950, we have experienced eight strong La Niña Novembers. On average, they lean warm and dry, as shown here:

In November 2017, our most recent La Niña event during the month, temperatures were near normal with below-normal rainfall. During the stronger La Niña events in 2007 and 2010, November was slightly warmer than normal with slightly below-normal rainfall.

Given that past La Niña Novembers have tended dry, you may be surprised by our forecast for near-normal rainfall. However, rainfall keeps surprising us to the high side this autumn, and may be related to conditions in the North Pacific.

While the tropical Pacific is showing La Niña clearly, the pattern of warm ocean temperatures in the North Pacific better resembles its sibling, El Niño. Conditions in the North Pacific favor a more active weather pattern with occasional soggy periods in the East, somewhat offsetting the dry influence of La Niña.

More tropical weather?

As we saw with the remnants from Hurricane Zeta this past week, our biggest rains in late summer and autumn have been associated with tropical systems. We may not be done yet. It’s not out of the question that moisture from Tropical Storm Eta, which formed Saturday night, could move toward the southeast by next weekend or the week of Nov. 9. If any fronts come along, it could direct some of Eta’s moisture in our direction.