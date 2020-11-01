Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The aforementioned cold front should pass through the region in the early evening. Winds will quickly pick up from the west/northwest overnight, probably gusting at 20 to 30 mph at times. Temperatures will fall off rapidly, settling into the low 30s by the predawn hours. But it will feel much colder, as the gusty winds and air temperatures combine to create a wind-chill value in the low to mid-20s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Quite the chilly start, with morning wind-chill values in the low to mid-20s. Winds remain gusty throughout the day and may increase a bit in intensity by the late morning or early afternoon. Frequent gusts of 30 to 40-plus mph are likely during this time. It’s mostly sunny, but temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s, and the gusty winds will make it feel much colder. Winds taper off in the evening, leaving a clear and cold overnight period with lows in the 30s.
