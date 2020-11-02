Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): We awaken to howling winds, temperatures in the 30s, and it feels like the 20s. Someone could even spot a snow flurry. Even with plenty of afternoon sunshine, highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, with wind chills hovering in the 30s. Winds are from the west and northwest at 15 to 30 mph with some gusts over 40 mph. The highest gusts are expected in the morning, though it remains blustery into the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mostly clear and it’s cold. Lows range from near freezing in our colder areas to the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Winds remain a bit gusty, from the west at 10 to 15 mph, with some gusts over 20 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and not as cold as Monday, but still quite brisk. Highs reach the mid-50s, with winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 15 to 25 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Winds finally die down and, under mostly clear skies, temperatures tumble. Lows range from near freezing in our colder spots to around 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
High pressure is in control Wednesday through Sunday as we enjoy sunshine and a warming trend. Highs on Wednesday reach the low 60s and mid-60s Thursday. By Friday into the weekend, we’re back up to near 70. Nighttime lows mostly range through the 40s under clear skies. Confidence: Medium-High