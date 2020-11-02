The month’s temperature averaged 61.9 degrees, 2.4 degrees warmer than the 30-year normal. Even so, more than one-third of the days ran cooler than normal, resulting in the coolest October since 2015.

We hit 80 degrees or higher only twice, as most days of the month (27 out of 31) reported comfortable highs in the 60s and 70s.

AD

While rainfall was above normal for the fourth month in a row, most of October’s 4.86 inches of rain, some 1.46 inches above average, fell on six days. A tenth of an inch of rain or less occurred on 25 of the 31 days, and 21 days saw no measurable rain. More than half of the rain was the result of the remnants of Hurricane Zeta on Oct. 29 and 30, when 2.57 inches fell.

Extremes

None of the area airports reported any temperature or precipitation records this past month, but our high temperatures were in a fairly broad 30-degree range:

Big picture

The national temperature pattern was split with warm coasts and cool weather in the heartland. Much of the country experienced considerable back and forth variability through the month, which is a typical response to La Niña events in the tropical Pacific Ocean.

A weather pattern featuring frequent swings managed to kill the summer faster than in other recent years, and this variability has been sufficient to prevent sustained temperature extremes.

Year to date

This year now ranks as the second wettest year of the last decade, 12 inches wetter than the 30-year average. Much of the rain in recent months has resulted from the most active Atlantic hurricane season since 2005, which has supplied frequent remnant tropical systems in our region.

Thanks to a faster end of the summer, compared with recent years, 2020′s average temperature ranks in the middle of the pack (fifth-warmest), relative to other years over the past decade:

How’d we do?

A month ago, we predicted the “coolest October in five years with plentiful rainfall,” which proved true.

AD

AD