Through tonight: Cold and clear conditions continue. While winds slowly wane, they are still a pain. Lows are near freezing in colder spots and in the mid- to upper 30s downtown. Wind gusts near or past 20 mph are possible throughout, keeping wind chills in the 20s for most of overnight.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): The day we’ve all been waiting for (and/or dreading) is here. Election Day is still chilly but feels considerably less so than today. Highs are in the mid-50s in many spots, with perhaps a couple of upper 50s mixed in. Also, tons of sun. Winds should be lighter than they were today but occasionally gusty from the northwest.
Brrrr: It looks as if Dulles International Airport made it through the day without hitting 50 degrees for the first time this season. If that seems early, it’s not. The average for the first day in the 40s there is Nov. 6. In D.C., the average is Nov. 9.
