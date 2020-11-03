Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): A chilly, breezy morning gives way to a warmer afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with highs ranging through the mid-50s. Breezes from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph occasionally gust to 25 mph with wind chills in the 40s at times. You’ll likely still need a coat to go vote, especially earlier in the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds from the south as lows dip to the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to just the mid-40s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, as a parade of really nice days begins. Light breezes blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday edges a bit warmer under sunny skies as highs range through the upper 60s. Thursday night shifts to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday turns warmer with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies for a splendid end of the week. Mostly clear skies are favored Friday night as well, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High