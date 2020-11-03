Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Still some early chill, but a warmer direction in time for the election.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs: 54-58.
  • Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows: 36-45.
  • Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer. Highs: 63-68.

Forecast in detail

While still chilly this morning, temperatures will elect to move higher today and closer to average levels. The weather is getting better each day this week as we move into the 50s today, 60s tomorrow and then get really comfortable, to near 70, by the end of the week. The pattern stays dry, too, with comfortably warm and sunny weekend conditions.

Today (Tuesday): A chilly, breezy morning gives way to a warmer afternoon under mostly sunny skies, with highs ranging through the mid-50s. Breezes from the northwest at 5 to 15 mph occasionally gust to 25 mph with wind chills in the 40s at times. You’ll likely still need a coat to go vote, especially earlier in the day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds from the south as lows dip to the mid-30s in the outer suburbs to just the mid-40s in the city. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the mid- to upper 60s, as a parade of really nice days begins. Light breezes blow from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Thursday edges a bit warmer under sunny skies as highs range through the upper 60s. Thursday night shifts to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

Friday turns warmer with highs near 70 under mostly sunny skies for a splendid end of the week. Mostly clear skies are favored Friday night as well, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend is looking fantastic for autumn outdoor activities, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s with a few clouds at night with lows mainly in the 50s. Confidence: Medium-High