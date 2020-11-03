Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies are partly cloudy this evening and perhaps through a good chunk of the night. You’ll see some stars as well, though. Low temperatures settle into the upper 30s and lower 40s. Winds are light and variable after dark
Tomorrow (Wednesday): It’s very sunny, from start to finish. Quite a nice day overall! Highs are similar to today, with mid-60s common across the area. Winds are light from the south.
Cool clouds: Today’s sunshine was interrupted by clouds developing over the region.
Brad Rousseau, a meteorologist in Canada, suggested it looked like a “Chinook arch.” Common in the lee of larger mountains such as the Canadian Rockies, it is often also associated with downsloping winds that warm as they come off the mountains. That might explain today’s overperforming temperatures.
