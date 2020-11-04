Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Wednesday): Our warming trend continues with high pressure in control and light winds from the south. Morning temperatures rise through the 40s into the 50s, with afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 60s. Not bad for early November. Confidence: High
Tonight: A pretty decent evening as temperatures fall back into the 50s. Skies remain mostly clear overnight with light winds and lows settling in the 40s. Confidence: High
Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Thursday): Pretty much a carbon copy of today. Skies are mostly sunny again with light winds from the south. Morning temperatures rise into the 50s with afternoon highs again reaching the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: A weak disturbance turns skies partly to mostly cloudy. As a result, lows drop only to near 50, or about 10-15 degrees above average. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Get ready for a fabulous Friday through Sunday. High pressure provides partly to mostly sunny skies with morning temperatures each day rising into and through the 50s, and afternoon highs near 70 to the low 70s. Friday night and Saturday night, lows dip to the upper 40s and low 50s. Enjoy! Confidence: Medium-High