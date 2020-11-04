Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Mostly clear conditions will continue. Winds should weaken with sunset, but occasional gusts out of the south remain possible. It will be a cool one, but warmer than recent nights. Lows will range from the low 40s in the typically cold spots north and west to the upper 40s in the city.
Tomorrow (Thursday): Skies will be mostly sunny, with any clouds few and far between. Highs will be within a few degrees of 70. Winds will be from the west about 5 mph.
Warmth for days (and beyond): We continue to stare down what seems to be an impressive warm stretch for the time of year. A week of temperatures near 70 would test some records for such continually nice weather so late in the year.
