Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates the day but could be filtered as some high clouds pass by in the afternoon. Winds remain light from the south, making highs in the mid- to upper 60s feel just fine. Confidence: High
Tonight: Clouds are likely to scatter across the area overnight but shower chances are nil. Winds are calm and lows slip down to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High
Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Friday): Partly cloudy skies clear out during the morning, giving an afternoon of sun. Breezes are minimal, making highs in the upper 60s to low 70s perfectly comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calm winds dominate. Some patches of fog are possible by dawn. Lows remain in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Saturday is sun-filled with very light breezes. Highs are mainly in the low 70s. The longer nights allow lows to fall into the mid- to upper 40s under starry skies. Confidence: High
Patchy fog quickly disappears with plenty of sun on Sunday. While most areas hold in the low 70s, a few could reach the mid-70s. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s. For very early risers with a clear view of the eastern horizon, you may glimpse Mercury and Venus paired about an hour before sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High
Monday is likely to see a few more clouds drifting across the area, especially if Tropical Storm Eta reaches the Gulf by then. Shower chances remain minimal. Highs should reach the low 70s. Confidence: Medium