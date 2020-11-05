Today’s daily digit

9/10: Today’s a mild and dry delight, better yet no cold in sight.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mainly sunny, light breezes. Highs: 65-69
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy and calm. Lows: 43-49
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny with minimal winds. Highs: 67-71

Forecast in detail

The next five days are dry and mild with plenty of sun. What more can I say? Get out and take advantage of this gift before the inevitable cooler weather returns. For now, any real cold still looks to be weeks away.

Today (Thursday): Sunshine dominates the day but could be filtered as some high clouds pass by in the afternoon. Winds remain light from the south, making highs in the mid- to upper 60s feel just fine. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clouds are likely to scatter across the area overnight but shower chances are nil. Winds are calm and lows slip down to the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Partly cloudy skies clear out during the morning, giving an afternoon of sun. Breezes are minimal, making highs in the upper 60s to low 70s perfectly comfortable. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clear skies and calm winds dominate. Some patches of fog are possible by dawn. Lows remain in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Saturday is sun-filled with very light breezes. Highs are mainly in the low 70s. The longer nights allow lows to fall into the mid- to upper 40s under starry skies. Confidence: High

Patchy fog quickly disappears with plenty of sun on Sunday. While most areas hold in the low 70s, a few could reach the mid-70s. Overnight lows are in the upper 40s to low 50s. For very early risers with a clear view of the eastern horizon, you may glimpse Mercury and Venus paired about an hour before sunrise. Confidence: Medium-High

Monday is likely to see a few more clouds drifting across the area, especially if Tropical Storm Eta reaches the Gulf by then. Shower chances remain minimal. Highs should reach the low 70s. Confidence: Medium