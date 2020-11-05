This stretch of abnormally mild conditions could end up lasting two weeks, making history.

Already, highs in Washington have hit at least 65 degrees for three days in a row. Computer models project we have ten more such days to go, extending this streak to 13 days, which would be a record for November. The existing longest streak of 65-degree or warmer days in November is 11 from 1964.

Within this streak, we’re also expecting a series of days reaching 70 degrees or higher. Washington’s longest uninterrupted stretch of 70-degree days in November is 9, set in 1979 and 1975. We probably won’t string together that many. But, if we get 6, as computer models project, it would rank as November’s third longest such streak. There’s an outside chance we could see as many as 8, which would mark November’s second longest period of 70-degree days.

By itself, an early November day with a high in the mid-60s degrees isn’t unusual, given average highs in the low 60s. But the duration of the upcoming mild pattern may prove exceptional.

AD

AD

The long-lasting warm pattern is the result of a persistent bulge or ridge in the jet stream developing over the eastern U.S., which will promote air flow from the south. Temperatures across the entire eastern U.S. are predicted to see temperatures about 5 to 15 degrees above normal averaged over the next 10 days. The western third of the U.S., by contrast, will be stuck in a chilly, unsettled pattern, which is beneficial for quelling fire prospects.

The warm start to November in the Washington region is a departure from many recent years which, on balance, have been cool. Five of the last 8 Novembers, including the last two, have been cooler than normal. It’s the only month of the year which in recent decades has averaged cooler than normal.

Although temperatures may cool slightly during the month’s second half, longer range computer model forecasts suggest temperatures may, by and large, remain milder than normal through at least November 20.

AD

AD

In the short, “I don’t see anything to shake it [the warm pattern],” said Capital Weather Gang contributor Matt Rogers, who specializes in long-range forecasting. “If there’s any sort of colder weather that’s coming, it would be in the bottom third of November.”

In some ways, this mild weather pattern fits the definition of “Indian summer,” which the National Weather Service describes as “an unseasonably warm period near the middle of autumn, usually following a substantial period of cool weather.” Indeed, the region saw five days in a row of colder-than-normal weather, including frost advisories and freeze warnings, between last Friday and early Tuesday.

The mild weather promises to extend Washington’s “nice day” season, defined by the Capital Weather Gang as those days with highs between 65 and 85 with low humidity, light winds, and no rain.

AD

AD

Historically, such nice days are most likely in late September into early October before becoming scarce. November ranks 7th among the 12 months in the number of such days. But in 2020, we have the opportunity to pile up a slew of them.

While many Washingtonians may embrace this favorable weather, the extended stretch of anomalous warmth is yet another reminder of climate change, which has warmed the region’s weather substantially over the last 150 years.