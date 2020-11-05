Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Other than some high clouds rolling by, not a whole lot is happening when it comes to our weather. They may obscure the stars for a time overnight as lows settle into the low 40s to around 50. Winds are light from the south.
Tomorrow (Friday): While we had some of those milky high clouds move into the area this afternoon, I think we’re almost entirely sunny. Temperatures are similar to today, with highs topping out pretty close to 70 most spots. Winds are light from the southwest, blowing around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen is low, and mold spores are low.
