Today (Friday): Early clouds try to clear out by midmorning. Afternoon sunshine confidently helps boost high temperatures into the upper 60s to low 70s. A few mid-70s are possible in the sunniest southern spots of our region. Other than a couple momentary “gusts” near 10 mph, south-southwesterly breezes are very light. Combining this with dew points around 50 degrees, we are in an optimal zone of comfort! Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear skies and mostly calm conditions. A couple patches of light fog and clouds near dawn can’t be ruled out. It’s almost mild enough to leave those windows open overnight, but not quite. We bottom out in the 40s, with the warmest locations near the Bay and downtown centers. Have any stargazing plans? Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Looks sunny and awesome. We’re again comfortable with both humidity and breezes under control. Hard to find any fault with this type of weather in November. Perfect for a hike? High temperatures are generally in the low 70s with some mid-70s possible in the warmer spots. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: With fewer hours of sunshine and our increasingly longer nights, there’s plenty of time to allow our daytime warmth to escape the ground. This leads to fairly large temperature ranges between our high and low each day. We should still dip, by around sunrise, into the mid-40s to low 50s downtown. Periodic clouds and a few spots of fog are possible near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

Sunday: Patchy fog and clouds should quickly evaporate as the sun rises higher. High temperatures continue their long-standing pattern and reach for the near 70 to mid-70s range. Southerly breezes near 10 mph are possible by late day. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: Low temperatures may stay in the 50s for the entire region, as light southerly breezes continue to pump in less and less comfortable (more moist) air. We’ll see if dew points try to poke above the slightly sticky 60-degree mark. If we don’t see a patch of clouds, mist or fog develop around dawn, try to look on the eastern horizon for Mercury and Venus together before sunrise. Confidence: Medium

Warmth continues Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures at least around 70 degrees, perhaps mid-70s in the sunniest of spots. Generally, skies are bright with just periodic clouds at times. Comfort isn’t quite as sublime as previous days, with some humidity around, thanks to dew points — muggy for this time of year — in the low to mid-60s.