You’ll want to grab the sunglasses and polarizing filters for your camera on your way out, as bright sunshine rules through the weekend and beyond.

Peak color entering its final phase

The latest regional foliage reports indicate we’re in the final days of significant color locally. Along with the normal progression of color change, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph late last weekend and into Monday really helped dislodge those leaves.

In Maryland, near Baltimore in Patapsco Valley State Park, forester Felicia Graves says: “Things are still beautiful here … there are still great opportunities to experience the bright hues of fall on the leaves.”

While areas north and west of Washington are generally past peak, the forests have opened up after a summer of thickly packed greenery. Exploration in those zones is sure to offer patches of vibrant color.

To the south, in Smallwood State Park, Ranger Peter Conrad Leongini says “consistently cooler nights have propelled the color transformation with an abundance of eye-catching golden yellows and burned oranges dominating the landscape.”

A good chunk of Virginia is now also near and past peak, with the exception of southeastern parts of the state.

“Throughout Virginia’s mountains, most of the leaves have now changed into their winter wardrobes or fallen,” notes the Virginia Department of Forestry.

Despite many areas moving past peak, they note, “central and eastern roadways are worth a drive this weekend.” In those areas, rusty oaks are the predominant tree holding leaves but some patches of maples and other earlier-changers are still bright.

The District itself remains near peak. Kyle Cotner, who runs a foliage report via email, peak color has arrived a bit earlier than last year and close to the long-term average.

Following an eye-popping start to the season, color changes have slowed lately, per my own observations on walks with my dogs. The foliage season in the city does tend to be very long and spread out, running from October through November most years.

Ginkgoes are starting to turn yellow across the city. They don’t tend to last long, but can be quite stunning at peak.

Although recent rain and wind helped strip leaves lately, wandering through a place like Rock Creek Park — or your local streets — should be a great experience in the days ahead.

Recent photos

In addition to all that rain last week, we saw that big wind storm early this week. Trees are increasingly bare and leaves now litter the ground.

The forecast

Through the weekend, it’s about as warm and pleasant a stretch you’ll see in November.

Highs are almost universally near or above 70 both Saturday and Sunday, even up in the foothills, with 60s more likely in the highest terrain or right near the water. Any clouds are momentary and far outweighed by sunshine. A similar story is set to continue into at least the middle of next week.

