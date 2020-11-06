Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies will be clear this evening and into the night. It should be a great one for getting out! Temperatures will range across the mid -and upper 40s for lows.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Liked today? We’ve got another coming tomorrow. Sunshine rules as temperatures head toward highs in the low and mid-70s. Winds will be from the south around 5 mph.
Sunday: Coming off lows in the mid-40s to near 50, we’ve got more of the same. Skies will be very sunny, although a few clouds could float by. Highs should again rise near and past 70 and perhaps toward the mid-70s. Winds will be from the southwest around 5 mph.
Pollen update: Tree pollen and mold spores are low.
