There are signs the heat could last well into November, bringing the potential for warmth for some, while also introducing the possibility of an anomalously mild winter for much of the county.

Records tied or broken across the West

On Thursday, the temperature hit 99 degrees in Phoenix, marking the hottest November temperature the city has ever recorded. Much of the Southwest has been sizzling, with highs nearing the triple digits in spots.

On the High Plains, North Platte, Neb., hit 80 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, each time setting a new record high for the date. Denver tied or broke record highs each afternoon during the same period, with temperatures in the upper 70s — some 20 degrees above average. Rapid City, S.D., hit a record 79 degrees on Thursday, while on Tuesday, Salina, Kan., squeaked out a record 83.

The heat has since swelled even farther east, tying a record at 74 degrees in Chicago on Thursday and bringing record mildness to the Corn Belt.

Temperatures were forecast to be impressive virtually nationwide on Friday beneath an expansive dome of mild high pressure.

Denver and Casper, Wyo., were forecast to be in the lower to mid 70s; Casper would ordinarily be in the upper 40s this time of year. The same is true in Minneapolis, where highs could approach 80 on Friday afternoon.

Both Washington, D.C., and Boston were predicted to hit 72 on Friday afternoon; barely a week ago, Boston picked up 4.3 inches of snow, nearly quadrupling the record for its greatest October snowfall ever recorded there.

High temperatures nicking 60 were even forecast to make it as far north as the Maine-Canada border, attesting to just how widespread and dominant this dome of heat is.

Temperatures will be a degree or two warmer for those on the East Coast on Saturday.

Millions of New Englanders will enjoy highs in the 70s, an autumnal dash of springtime making the waning daylight more bearable.

Particularly impressive is just how widespread temperatures in the lower- to mid-70s will be; roughly half of the Lower 48 — including cities such as Dallas, Omaha, Chicago, Boston, Washington, Philadelphia, New York, Charlotte, Atlanta, Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans — is forecast to see highs Saturday within a degree or two of 72. Talk about consistency!

A cold front takes shape in the West

That’s around the same time when the nation’s temperature seesaw starts to teeter, a chilly cold front taking shape in the Intermountain West. After a high near 60 on Friday, Billings, Mont., will drop into the mid-20s Saturday night and struggle to climb much above freezing on Sunday. By Monday morning, Billings could start the workweek down in the teens.

Most of the northern Plains will be chilly on Monday, but April-like temperatures look to continue in the central and eastern United States. Chicago may eclipse 75 degrees, while the nation’s capital sits in the lower 70s.

The warmth will relax in the Midwest and Great Lakes region on Tuesday into Wednesday as the cold front sweeps east, but the front may begin to decay as it pivots east. At the bare minimum, most of New England, the Mid-Atlantic and the South will have logged a week or more of anomalously toasty conditions.

Warm temperatures to last

In the longer-term, it doesn’t appear that any brief cool-down in the East will temper a more persistent tendency toward unseasonable warmth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center is predicting a high likelihood of milder-than-average temperatures from the Plains eastward through at least Nov. 19.

There is a chance that a number of cities, particularly in the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic and New England, could be heading down a path toward their warmest November on record if forecasts hold.