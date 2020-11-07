Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sweet sunshine and pleasant temperatures are both set to continue. There could be some patchy fog very early, especially south and near the water. Other than that, it’s a day with very few, if any, clouds. Much like yesterday, temperatures rise to the low and mid-70s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s another great evening for getting out. You’ll want a layer or two as the sun goes down if dining outdoors. We could see a bit more in the way of fog tonight. Some chance it becomes relatively widespread by morning, but check back later on that. Lows are mainly in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Some fog may be around in the morning, but it shouldn’t last too long. The same pattern continues, so once any morning fog is gone its sunny and warm. Highs are in a near 70 to mid-70s range. I’m going to hold off on the Nice Day sun here for now, just in case morning clouds linger. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies during the evening last into the night. We might see some fog develop again after midnight and toward dawn. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

