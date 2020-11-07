Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

9/10: I feel like I should knock off at least a point for it being so much warmer than normal. But it’s also really nice.

Express forecast

  • Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: Low to mid-70s.
  • Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog late? Lows: Low 40s to near 50.
  • Tomorrow: A.m. fog? Mostly sunny. Highs: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Forecast in detail

We’re in the middle of an extended stretch of abnormally nice weather for November. A month known for its cold rain, among other things, I’ll personally take it. Remember, we’ve still got a long way to go until it’s cold enough to snow, so we might as well savor what we’ve got.

Today (Saturday): Sweet sunshine and pleasant temperatures are both set to continue. There could be some patchy fog very early, especially south and near the water. Other than that, it’s a day with very few, if any, clouds. Much like yesterday, temperatures rise to the low and mid-70s. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: It’s another great evening for getting out. You’ll want a layer or two as the sun goes down if dining outdoors. We could see a bit more in the way of fog tonight. Some chance it becomes relatively widespread by morning, but check back later on that. Lows are mainly in the 40s to around 50. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Some fog may be around in the morning, but it shouldn’t last too long. The same pattern continues, so once any morning fog is gone its sunny and warm. Highs are in a near 70 to mid-70s range. I’m going to hold off on the Nice Day sun here for now, just in case morning clouds linger. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies during the evening last into the night. We might see some fog develop again after midnight and toward dawn. Lows range from the mid-40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

For now, it seems the same general weather story lasts into Monday and Tuesday. That means mostly sunny skies and highs in the near 70 to mid-70s zone. We do need to watch Hurricane Eta as it tracks toward the Gulf of Mexico as a cold front makes it this way. Anything from either should hold off until Wednesday, but some time shifts are possible. Confidence: Medium