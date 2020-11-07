Through tonight: Fog and clouds will bubble up again late tonight, especially near dawn and particularly in the favored areas around the Chesapeake Bay and protected valleys. Low temperatures will range between 41 and 48 degrees, mildest in the urbanized downtown areas. Winds will be generally calm and a couple of spots of mist cannot be ruled out.

Tomorrow (Sunday): With morning clouds and fog perhaps taking a few hours to fully burn off in some spots, we may not get quite as warm as Saturday. Still, it may be close, about 70 degrees to the mid-70s in the sunniest of spots. Southerly winds are light, but a few spots could see an uptick in less-comfortable dew points around the 60-degree mark.

Record warmth today in parts of the region

Both Dulles International and Baltimore-Washington International Marshall airports had record-high temperatures. Is it feeling a bit too warm to you yet? Or perhaps this is still sublime?

BWI’s warmth is a bit more notable. Even though the record was a tie with 1975, today’s 77 degrees was 17 degrees above the average (60-degree) high for the date. The normal high temperature for Dulles Airport is 61, so it hit at least 15 degrees above average there.

Of course, both airports have a shorter observational record than D.C., where records at Reagan National Airport date back to 1941. Weather observations at BWI began in 1950 and at Dulles in 1962. City records in Baltimore and Washington go back to 1871 and 1872, respectively.