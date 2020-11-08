Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Some early fog across our southern and eastern areas should quickly clear up and we’re in for another winner! High pressure is well in control leaving us with mostly sunny skies and light winds from the south. Temperatures once again make a run into the low-to-mid 70s, which is mighty nice for November. Get out and enjoy it! Confidence: High

Tonight: Once the sun goes away, temperatures drop. Funny how that works... Anyway, skies stay mostly clear into the overnight, but we’ll likely see some fog across the region in the early-morning hours as moisture levels increase. Nothing much to discuss other than that, with light winds and lows in the mid-40s to around 50. Confidence: High



Tomorrow (Monday): I don’t know if it’s possible to get tired of this kind of weather. But if it is, you might be by this point. Mostly sunny skies emerge once again overhead. The only issue may be that fog in the morning, which could be stubborn to burn off in some areas and hold back temperatures a bit. Still, highs in the upper 60s and low 70s isn’t going to bother many folks. Winds remain light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Once again, a partly cloudy and cool overnight transitions into some widespread fog by morning. It’s to be expected in this pattern. Winds are light, and lows range from the upper 40s to mid-50s. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

We’re still mostly under the influence of high pressure centered offshore on Tuesday, but there’s not quite as much sun. Highs should get to the low-to-mid 70s, so enjoy the last of this stretch of pleasantry. Tuesday night we’ll see increasing clouds ahead of a strong frontal system. Temperatures remain mild, only falling into the 60s, and showers could be moving in from the west by morning. Confidence: Medium-High

