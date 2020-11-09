Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Monday): This is our sixth day in a row awarded the Nice Day stamp and the seventh in a row that should top 65 degrees. Fog is possible early, possibly lingering a bit longer in some areas, before sunshine becomes dominant as highs range from 70 to 75. Winds are light from the southeast. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a bit of fog forming late, especially in sheltered valleys and near the Potomac River and Chesapeake Bay. Lows range from the upper 40s in our cooler spots to the low to mid-50s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): After a little patchy fog, skies turn mostly sunny. Some high clouds may increase late, with highs 70 to 75. The average high for Nov. 10 is 60 degrees. Winds are light from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds increase, and it’s a rather mild night as winds come in from the south. Lows range from the upper 50s in our cooler spots to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

A slow-moving cold front approaching the region on Wednesday and Thursday produces on-and-off periods of rain, some of which could be heavy. Totals could be substantial, with one to three inches possible. Despite the clouds and rain, the air ahead of the front is still mild, with highs well into the 60s both days. Lows Wednesday night are in the mid- to upper 50s and closer to 50 on Thursday night. Confidence: Medium

We’ll have to watch the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta late in the week, as they may come close to the region on Friday. Models currently project them to stay east or avoid the region altogether, but we’ll call for a slight chance of rain, especially early in the day. Temperatures are closer to normal, with highs 55 to 60. Clearing Friday night, with lows in the 40s. Confidence: Low-Medium