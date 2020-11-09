Through Tonight: It’s mostly clear into the evening and overnight. With this warm and stagnant air mass stuck in place, we’ll probably see fog develop again late and toward morning. Some of it could be dense, causing low visibility. Lows are in the upper 40s to mid-50s. Winds are light.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): We may have that fog around in the morning. It should dissipate by midmorning or so. After that, another winner. Skies are mostly sunny by lunch, if not prior, and highs are headed back into the low or mid-70s. Records are 76 for D.C. and 75 in both Dulles and Baltimore.
Autumn of fog: All this warm and moist air is coupled with long nights and high pressure. Some more stunning scenes like this morning are likely tomorrow morning.
