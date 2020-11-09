The mild weather has shattered records in numerous cities, and could put some locations on the path to experience their warmest November on record. A brief cooldown is on the way, but signs point to mild weather carrying much of the U.S. into winter.

On Monday, highs were well into the 70s along much of the Eastern Seaboard, approaching the 80 degree mark in spots. The nation’s capital stood at 74 degrees by 2 p.m., as did New York City and Philadelphia. Baltimore had lurched to 77 degrees, a degree shy of a record set in 1994. Boston was a bit cooler — in the upper 50s — but could reach the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon.

In all, the National Weather Service reported 130 locations with temperature near or above record highs.

High pressure pumping in the heat

The impressive heat is thanks to a sprawling dome of high pressure centered just offshore the East Coast. Clockwise flow on the western periphery of the high was deflecting unsettled weather to the north, while also pumping in warm air from the south.

Last week, that mild air mass occupied much of the country, setting record highs in the Intermountain West and High Plains ahead of an encroaching cold front.

Highs peaked above 70 degrees all but one day in Minneapolis since last Tuesday, but on Tuesday of this week, the Twin Cities will hover just above freezing.

The same was true in Denver, which set three record-high temperatures in a row last week. Saturday, it was 73 degrees; by Monday afternoon, it was snowing.

The surging front has squeezed the heat east, concentrating it from the Midwest and Corn Belt eastward, with highs a broad 15 to 30 degrees above typical values for early- to mid-November. On Saturday and Sunday, the National Weather Service reported dozens of new record high temperatures in the eastern United States, while dozens more records fell Monday.

The warm spell has set records for its longevity. In Minneapolis; Madison, Wis., and Milwaukee, temperatures reached at least 70 degrees five days in a row, the longest streak ever observed in November. This comes less than three weeks after Minneapolis posted its largest snowstorm so early in the season.

While the heat will get pushed away in the Midwest in the coming days, it will hang around a bit longer near the East Coast.

Tuesday’s forecast

On Tuesday, the front should stretch from Wisconsin to Kansas City to Oklahoma City, leaving areas ahead of it to enjoy another toasty November day. Chicago could hit 72, a degree above their record from 1949. Indianapolis should also reach 75 degrees, flirting with their record high of 76 also set in 1949.

Temperatures in the 80s are possible in the South, a high of 79 or 80 likely in Houston, Memphis and New Orleans. Upper 80s are possible in Tampa, the latest in what’s been the warmest year to date on record in Tampa Miami, and Orlando.

Washington, D.C., should hit 74 degrees on Tuesday. In Boston, the forecast will be less finicky than on Monday. Monday’s forecast was “ruined” by a sea breeze that kept the city in the upper 50s most of the day while areas just to the west experienced anomalous warmth; a more southwesterly component of the wind should bring 70s all the way to the coast.

Wednesday’s forecast

On Wednesday, the front will pass through Chicago, knocking temperatures back some 25 degrees into the upper 40s for highs while Indianapolis will likely peak in the mid 50s. A slug of tropical moisture streaming north ahead of Tropical Storm Eta in the Gulf will interact with the cold front, bringing moderate to heavy rain along the Eastern Seaboard. Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington should still see highs in the 70s.

Rain should linger into Thursday across the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast, with temperatures cooling back by late in the week.

In the longer term, however, mild temperatures are likely to stick around across most of the contiguous 48; NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center highlights above-average odds of unseasonably mild conditions into February.

The intensity and duration of the warm weather over the eastern two-thirds of the nation over the last week is made more likely due to human-caused climate change. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reports over 3,400 records highs have occurred in that span compared to less than 200 record lows.