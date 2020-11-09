The 2020 hurricane season will be remembered not only for its sheer number of storms, but the areas that were targeted by storms multiple times. Southwest Louisiana was ravaged by Category 4 Hurricane Laura in late August, only to be battered again by Hurricane Delta in early October and sideswiped by Zeta late in the month.

Mexico’s beleaguered Yucatán Peninsula also saw repeated storm strikes, with the area lashed by Gamma and Delta in early October, and then by Zeta as well.

Fortunately, one of the two current disturbances that the National Hurricane Center has highlighted as being potentially problematic is likely to remain primarily out to sea — but another area of concern in the Caribbean may not be so innocuous.

Caribbean threat

The first system to watch could affect the western Caribbean and has already been assigned a 50-50 shot of eventual development by the National Hurricane Center. One component of the fledgling system was over Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic on Monday morning, and was producing heavy tropical downpours across the Island of Enchantment.

Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands were under a flash flood watch until Wednesday evening, with a broad 2 to 4 inches likely to fall beneath a dense plume of tropical moisture. That river of soupy air is being drawn northward, spiraling into Tropical Storm Eta west of the Florida Straights.

Simultaneously, a weak tropical wave arriving from the east will tap into this moisture while getting some energy from a cold front arriving out of the northwest. This combination of atmospheric features will rendezvous this weekend, when conditions are favorable for a storm to form.

Down the road, it could potentially affect Central America.

Open Atlantic

The second system to watch is further along in its progression, and has a 70 percent chance of developing, likely into a tropical or subtropical storm, by late in the week. The cluster of thunderstorms was about 750 miles southwest of the Azores on Monday afternoon and was slowly drifting east.

On satellite imagery, the system is easily discernible as a swirl of cloud cover, becoming increasingly wrapped about its center. Uncertainty exists as to whether it will evolve into more of a tropical or subtropical system. Tropical cyclones are fully enveloped in warm air and do not have fronts, whereas subtropical systems possess a mix of tropical and nontropical characteristics.

“A tropical or subtropical storm will likely form during the next day or two,” the Hurricane Center wrote.

In either case, this system will probably end up with the name “Theta,” but shouldn’t have much impact on land. It is expected to pass between the Azores and the Cabo Verde islands late this week. Indications suggest that the storm could make a run for the United Kingdom or become swept up in an even bigger mid-latitude ocean storm next week.

Clinching the record

If either of the two systems develop into named tropical storms, 2020 will have broken the record for the most named storms ever observed in an Atlantic hurricane season. The previous record of 28, which 2020 has already tied, was set in 2005.

That year was the only other year on record when forecasters had to dip into the Greek alphabet after having run out of traditional storm names. The 28th nameable system of the year in 2005, Zeta, formed Dec. 30; this year’s, Eta, did so Oct. 30 — exactly two months ahead of record pace.

There’s even a chance that, if both systems develop and become named, we could hit the 30-named-systems mark in the Atlantic, an unprecedented occurrence attesting to just how active and destructive this season has been. As of early October, the United States had been hit with three hurricanes that resulted in at least $1 billion in damage, a number that has increased since then.

Unusually warm Atlantic waters and a La Niña event brewing in the tropical Pacific Ocean helped tip the scale toward an especially active season this year.

Several of the storms this year have undergone rapid intensification, which is linked to warming ocean waters from human-caused climate change. Meanwhile, the link between climate change and the number of storms is less clear, with some studies showing future seasons may have fewer but stronger storms.