Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog could be dense in spots, but it burns off by midmorning as partly to mostly sunny skies take over. Highs should make it into the comfortably warm mid-70s, but a few spots could hold back in the low 70s. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Turning cloudy and staying mild with lows in the upper 50s to low to mid-60s. Light winds from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with rain developing in the morning and becoming heavy at times by midday and afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible. Locally heavy rains could trigger some flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s, and it’ll feel muggy for a November day. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times, along with a rumble or two of thunder as skies stay cloudy and temperatures remain relatively warm, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday should bring morning rain and afternoon showers as skies stay mostly cloudy. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday should run about one to three inches. Highs are in the mid- to upper 60s. Thursday night could see a shower or two with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool down late to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium
Friday returns partly sunny skies to the area with highs in the low to mid-60s. Friday night should be partly cloudy with cooler weather as temperatures dip back into the 40s to around 50 right in the city. Confidence: Medium
Saturday is the coolest day of the forecast, but skies are mostly sunny as highs reach into the mid- to upper 50s. Clouds return Saturday night with a chance of showers, too, as lows dip into the 40s to around 50 again. Sunday looks cloudy with more rain developing as highs warm back into the 60s. Confidence: Medium