Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Tuesday): Patchy morning fog could be dense in spots, but it burns off by midmorning as partly to mostly sunny skies take over. Highs should make it into the comfortably warm mid-70s, but a few spots could hold back in the low 70s. Light winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Tonight: Turning cloudy and staying mild with lows in the upper 50s to low to mid-60s. Light winds from the south around 5 mph. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Cloudy with rain developing in the morning and becoming heavy at times by midday and afternoon, with a thunderstorm possible. Locally heavy rains could trigger some flash flooding in poor drainage areas. Highs reach the upper 60s to low 70s, and it’ll feel muggy for a November day. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Periods of rain that may be heavy at times, along with a rumble or two of thunder as skies stay cloudy and temperatures remain relatively warm, with lows in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Thursday should bring morning rain and afternoon showers as skies stay mostly cloudy. Total rainfall from Wednesday through Thursday should run about one to three inches. Highs are in the mid- to upper 60s. Thursday night could see a shower or two with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures cool down late to the upper 40s to low 50s. Confidence: Medium

AD

AD

Friday returns partly sunny skies to the area with highs in the low to mid-60s. Friday night should be partly cloudy with cooler weather as temperatures dip back into the 40s to around 50 right in the city. Confidence: Medium