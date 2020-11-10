Congratulations on our fifth day in a row of highs in the 70s, which is quite unusual for so late in the year. Today it was also enough to set new record highs for all the major local weather stations. Washington reached at least 76 degrees, tying the 76 degrees in 1999.

Through Tonight: Lower bubbly clouds of the day diminish with sunset. More clouds fill our skies overnight. We should tend to stay dry, but there is a slight chance of showers by dawn or so. Lows are within a few degrees of 60 as it’s rather muggy for the time of year.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Showers become more likely during the morning, but many spots may continue to stay largely dry into the afternoon. By that time, heavier and more consistent rain is likely taking over as a cold front sinks into the region. Before the rain, highs are near 70 and toward the mid-70s.

Pollen update: Tree pollen, weed pollen and mold spores are all low.

Toasty! All three major climate locations reached records today. In addition to D.C.'s 76 degrees, Baltimore soared to 78 degrees and Dulles reached 77 degrees. Just some of many record highs across the eastern U.S. today, as well as in recent days.

