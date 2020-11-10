Tropical Storm Eta, which was blossoming over the southeast Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, has already made three landfalls since its disastrous collision with Nicaragua as a Category 4 monster last week. Since then, the system blew through Cuba as a tropical storm and passed over the Florida Keys; it could make a fourth landfall somewhere between the Big Bend of Florida and the Mississippi River Delta late in the week.

Subtropical Storm Theta, meanwhile, became the record-setting 29th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, the most named storms ever observed in what has become an unprecedented season.

AD

AD

If the system forecast to pass through the Caribbean forms, the Atlantic could rack up its 30th named storm, more than two and a half times the long-term seasonal average of a dozen named systems. This busy season has forced meteorologists to dip into the Greek alphabet to name storms for only the second time in history.

Eta and Theta’s coexistence marks the first time two named storms have simultaneously roamed the tropical Atlantic Ocean this late in the calendar year since Nov. 10, 1932, according to Phil Klotzbach, a hurricane researcher at Colorado State University.

Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta just won’t go away. After forming at the end of October, ravaging Nicaragua with winds up to 145 mph, bringing devastating flooding to central America, lashing Cuba, and inundating southeast Florida with up to 16 inches of rain, the intrepid and stubborn system is now swirling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico.

AD

AD

Initially, there existed concern that Eta would remain a tropical storm and make another landfall in north Florida late in the week, but it appears an upper-level low-pressure system may drag Eta a bit farther west. Now, areas like the Alabama and Mississippi coastlines could be at a greater risk for being affected.

Eta was 60 miles northwest of the western tip of Cuba on Tuesday morning, having sagged southwestward after moving through the Florida Straits. Maximum winds had held steady at 60 mph, the system slowly wobbling but largely stationary.

It appeared to be intensifying some Tuesday morning, with satellites revealing a significant pulse of thunderstorm activity with tall, cold cloud tops and plentiful lightning.

AD

Eta should drift north in the coming days, moving into an area of relaxed upper-level winds and warm sea surface temperatures. Ordinarily, this would be a recipe for rapid intensification, but that’s unlikely because of entraining dry air nearby.

AD

A more ragged Eta, perhaps a tropical depression by then, should approach the northern Gulf late in the week or this weekend with possible rain, wind or surge impacts.

Subtropical Storm Theta

Subtropical Storm Theta developed Monday night when a fledgling low-pressure system along a cold front pinched off, becoming its own detached closed circulation. Thunderstorm activity formed a ring about the newly established center overnight, and the system was stronger Tuesday morning. Satellite data indicated maximum winds had increased to near 70 mph.

AD

On infrared satellite, the classic, textbook evolution of Theta into a subtropical storm could be seen. On the right, the departing cold front is evident separating from the system as it becomes a self-contained orphaned swirl. Eventually, thunderstorm activity picks up and becomes isolated over the core low-level circulation of Theta, a sign that it may be developing more tropical characteristics.

There is an increasing chance that Theta becomes fully tropical by Tuesday evening as it continues to the east-northeast. Regardless, the system, which may close in on hurricane strength, could eventually bring gusty winds, rough seas and heavy rain to Portugal’s Madeira island over the weekend.

AD

However, there is a chance that Theta stalls, weakens or becomes swept up in a larger ocean storm to the northwest before ever fully reaching or affecting land.

A third system to watch

As if the oceans weren’t already busy enough, yet another system bears watching as it moves into the Caribbean in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center has determined that that one has a 70 percent chance of development.

AD

The instigating system, a tropical wave, was approaching the Caribbean from the east. Simultaneously, a system over the open Atlantic was draping a weak cold front southwestward. It’s actually the same cold front that helped foster Theta’s development. This time, the tail end of the front should help impart a bit of extra spin on the tropical wave so that it is able to more quickly consolidate and develop.

AD

Simultaneously, a strip of deep tropical moisture dragged north by Eta over the Gulf of Mexico will provide the nascent storm the necessary juice needed to get going. That same plume of soupy atmosphere has been contributing to excessive rainfall in tropical downpours. A flash flood watch was up for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands through Wednesday; 2 to 4 inches was expected daily in eastern areas, with localized one-day rainfalls approaching half a foot.