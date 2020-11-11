Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Wednesday): Temperatures start the morning in mild territory, in the mid- to upper 60s, with showers moving in from the southwest and west between 9 and 11 a.m. Rain is likely during much of the afternoon, and it could be heavy at times with a rumble of thunder possible. Highs top out near 70 under overcast skies. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Periods of rain continue during the evening and overnight with a rumble of thunder still possible. Again, the rain could be heavy at times, with minor flooding possible overnight. Temperatures remain steady in the mid-60s with cloudy skies and light winds from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Rain continues through the morning hours with minor flooding possible, but should move from northwest to southeast during the afternoon, even as skies continue to be mostly cloudy. Morning temperatures in the 60s fall back into the 50s during the afternoon as a cooler breeze picks up from the northwest. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches seem like a good bet, and could end up more like 2 to 4 inches if heavier bands of rain persist. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Can’t rule out a few lingering showers during the evening and overnight. Otherwise we’re mostly cloudy with cooler lows in the mid-40s to near 50. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Friday sees mostly cloudy morning skies with the chance of a shower, turning partly sunny in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid-60s and light winds. Mostly clear Friday night with much cooler lows (but closer to average for mid-November) dipping to the upper 30s to low 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD