Hurricane watches are up from the southern end of Tampa Bay north to the Withlacoochee River, including Tampa and Clearwater. Those same areas are under a tropical storm warning. In fact, tropical storm warnings extend from near Naples to the Big Bend of Florida, and also cover areas like Fort Myers, Cape Coral and Venice.

Eta will probably make landfall north of Tampa Bay overnight Wednesday into Thursday as a tropical storm, but rain, wind and storm surge impacts were already beginning to manifest themselves along the Florida Gulf Coast late Wednesday morning.

Eta is the first storm to reach hurricane strength in the Gulf of Mexico this late in the season since 1985. It’s one of three systems in the Atlantic right now, joined by Theta — which broke the Atlantic’s record for most named storms ever observed in a single season — and another system that is likely to become Iota in the Caribbean.

Tracking Eta now

At 10 a.m. Eastern time, the center of Eta was about 115 miles west-southwest of Port Charlotte, Fla. The storm was moving north-northeast at 10 mph.

On satellite, Eta did not look like a classic hurricane, nor did aircraft reconnaissance encounter strong winds in an eyewall wrapped about Eta’s center. In fact, Eta’s satellite presentation appeared degraded around sunrise Wednesday.

However, aircraft and radar observations alike found evidence of strong to damaging flight-level winds in the rain bands east of Eta’s center; the National Hurricane Center estimated that some 75 mph winds would be possible at the surface.

It’s important to note that Eta’s lopsided structure means strong winds could affect a greater area.

Eta will continue churning to the north-northeast, nearing the west coast of Florida on Wednesday evening before making an overnight landfall north of Tampa.

Strong winds

Winds gusting to 50 mph are possible from near Fort Myers north through Cedar Key as the expanding wind field of Eta meanders toward the coast. Winds will probably ramp up noticeably around lunchtime in western Florida, with the narrowing core of strong winds arriving around nightfall.

The strongest gusts, between 60 and 70 mph, will probably affect the immediate coastline somewhere near or north of Tampa Bay close to where Eta’s center of circulation moves ashore.

Gusty winds of 35 to 50 mph will accompany Eta’s passage across the Sunshine State on Thursday, with conditions quickly improving statewide by Friday morning.

Heavy rain

With dry air wrapping into Eta from the west and aiming to choke its circulation, the risk for flooding rains — like those experienced Monday in southeast Florida — diminishes. Still, an area of heavy rainfall is likely along Florida’s west coast, with the potential for urban and small stream flooding.

A broad 2 to 4 inches is likely from roughly Gasparilla Sound and Port Charlotte north along the Sun Coast toward Homosassa, with a few spots likely to see up to half a foot locally.

Surge

A storm surge of several feet is possible in western Florida; storm surge describes the height of ocean water above ordinarily dry ground. A surge of 2 to 4 feet is possible along most of Florida’s west coast, where onshore winds will pile up water; a lesser increase in water levels, mainly 1 to 2 feet, is likely farther south.

A storm surge warning was issued for a stretch of Florida’s west coast, including Tampa Bay and Charlotte Harbor.

For some, especially close to Tampa Bay, a 3 to 5 foot surge is possible, which could be problematic for vulnerable locations along the coast.

In Naples, a 2-foot storm tide was already observed midmorning Wednesday, while seas were running about 1.6 feet high in Fort Myers.

Port Manatee, inside Tampa Bay, had water levels elevated by about 1.4 feet.

Tornadoes

A few isolated tornadoes can’t be ruled out in extreme western Florida as some of Eta’s spiral rain bands pivot ashore. A tornado watch remains in effect for the Gulf Coast between the Everglades and near Tampa Bay through 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While there is plenty of shear, or change in wind speed and/or direction with height, to support rotating cells, there is little energy to lift pockets of air upward enough to generate those tornadic squalls.

Regardless, a rogue tornado can’t be ruled out through Wednesday evening.

Two other systems to watch

Meanwhile, the Atlantic continues to crank out storms as if September is ongoing, neglecting the fact that it’s mid-November and hurricane season should be drawing to a close. Subtropical Storm Theta formed Monday night west of the Azores, and is now fully tropical in nature. In doing so, it broke the record for the most named storms ever observed in an Atlantic hurricane season, beating out 2005 and becoming the 29th named storm of the season.