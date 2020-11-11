Through tonight: It will be a muggy and warm evening into the overnight. There might be more in the way of lulls through the evening, but heavy rain will become more likely again as we get into the night. Any rain may increasingly lead to some flooding, as well. Lows will eventually dip to the low 60s or near 60 in the predawn hours, but readings could begin to fall off more significantly toward dawn. Given the warmth overnight, we’ll probably set Thursday’s high temperatures just after midnight.

Tomorrow (Thursday): With the cold front passing early in the morning, a more seasonable airmass is moving into town. Daytime readings will probably fall through the 50s as rain continues through the morning. That rain should tend to shift south and southeast with time, and intensity will lower a good deal by afternoon. Winds will be whipping up out of the north a bit, so it’ll certainly feel more like November than it has recently.

Rain totals: Through 4 p.m., rain totals were approaching an inch in spots. Plenty more is on the way. In D.C., 0.75 inches has fallen. Dulles has picked up 0.91 inches. Farther north, BWI has tallied 0.65 inches thus far. Totals as high as about three to four inches are possible, especially near Interstate 95 and to the southeast.