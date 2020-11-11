The typhoon was closing in on its second landfall on Wednesday afternoon Eastern time U.S., the storm already having crossed parts of Patnanongan and Polillo Islands in Quezon. The system was moving ashore in the General Nakar region of Quezon, about 40 to 50 miles northeast of Manila.

At the time of landfall, it remained at “peak intensity,” with winds in the Category 2 range. PAGASA, or the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, hoisted a Signal 3 warning, on a one through five scale, for much of Luzon, including the Manila metropolitan area. Winds gusting between 75 and 105 mph were expected.

“Heavy damage to high-risk structures” was forecast by PAGASA, indicating “increasing damage... to old, dilapidated residential structures and houses of light materials” was likely. Rice, corn, and banana plants were anticipated to be heavily damaged.

“Widespread disruption of electrical power and communication services” is also expected.

AD

AD

The southern flank of Vamco’s eyewall could scrape Manila, home to nearly 2 million people, with winds gusting upward of 80 to 90 mph.

The Polillo Islands and Cataduanes, where Goni made landfall in early November, were forecast to see a 7-to-10-foot storm surge from Vamco; in Manila, with northwesterly winds piling water up against Luzon’s west coast, a 4-to-6-foot surge was expected.

On Nov. 1, passengers with flights out of Ninoy Aquino International Airport were stranded as Super Typhoon Goni stormed through to the north, while more than 1,300 others found themselves forced to ride out the storm in basketball courts, schools, and churches. A new bill called on Philippine leaders to erect permanent evacuation shelters that could be used in emergencies like Vamco, since many storm shelters had been utilized to treat coronavirus patients.

AD

AD

Meanwhile, “rain-induced landslides” were forecast, with a broad 5 to 10 inches of rain likely near the center of Vamco’s path. A few 12 to 18 inch totals are possible along the windward (eastern) side of the Sierra Madre mountains in Luzon.