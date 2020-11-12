A rainy cold front pushing through the region is ending this warm spell. That said, above average temperatures will linger, even if getting back to 70 degrees becomes an increasingly high bar.

Historically warm

The average high of 68.2 through the first 11 days of November ranks as the seventh warmest on record since 1872, and also the warmest since 1978. Conditions have more closely resembled typical early November weather in Atlanta, according to the Southeast Regional Climate Center.

Even with steady rain falling, Wednesday became the sixth day in a row with high temperatures at or above 70 in Washington. Normally, the District only sees three or four days in the 70s over the entire month. This year’s 70-degree streak ranks as the fourth longest on record in November. The record for the most consecutive 70-degree days in November is nine set in 1975 and 1979.

Baltimore managed eight straight days reaching at least 70 degrees ending Wednesday, its longest streak on record during November. Dulles, which strung together seven straight days of 70-degree weather, saw its second longest such November streak.

Impressively, Washington has also strung together 10 days in a row hitting at least 65 degrees, which is the second-longest such streak on record during the month. There’s even a small chance we could hit 65 on Friday, tying the record of 11 such days in a row.

So far during this spell, six daily high temperature records have occurred across the area, on three different days.

Baltimore set a record high Saturday when it reached 76. Dulles reached 76 as well, also a record for the date.

On Sunday, Dulles tied a record high with 77 degrees.

Monday, all three major airports set records. At Reagan National, it was a tie with a high of 76. Both BWI and Dulles set records, with 78 and 77 respectively.

In addition to the daily record high temperatures, we snagged records for the warmest low temperature Monday, when Washington dropped to only 62 degrees and Dulles 61.

Our long stretch of warmth has been boosted by a powerful zone of high pressure — or heat dome — sprawled over the broader region. In recent days, the intensity of this high pressure has been the strongest on record this late in the season:

Although Novembers in Washington have been chilly in recent years compared with other months, significant warm spells deep into fall and winter have become increasingly frequent thanks to climate change.

The final 70-degree day of the year now tends to come in the final half of November, or about a week later than it did 100 years ago. The first instance of 70s in the spring has moved forward as well, into February from March.

A look into the longer range

The inevitability of the calendar suggests the chance of hitting 70 degrees again this season is low, but can’t totally be discounted considering a warmer-than-normal weather pattern expected to prevail in the second half of the month.

That said, computer models do show the potential for at least a period or two of weather more typical of November during the back half of the month and, with time, mild days become more scarce.