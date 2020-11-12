Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Thursday): 60s will only be witnessed by predawn risers while the rest of us are relegated to watching the temperatures slowly but steadily fall through the 50s. Heavier rains quickly diminish, with most areas not likely to see more than another half-inch (on top of what has fallen). By afternoon, all that is left is occasional drizzle and patches of fog. Light north breezes allow umbrellas to do their job. Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Tonight: Occasional drizzle and patchy fog are the rule. North breezes remain light. Lows settle in the mid- to upper 40s. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): The fog and drizzle finally depart between midmorning and midday, and a fair amount of sunshine can be expected in the afternoon. Light northwest winds should not be too much of a problem as highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The night is mainly clear and temperatures drop steadily. Winds from the west add to the chill. Lows range through the 30s with frost likely in our colder suburbs. Confidence: Medium-High

A look ahead

For those crazy enough to be up an hour before dawn Saturday, Venus, Spica and Mercury form a nice column on the eastern horizon. Sunshine is in abundance and winds are light, making highs in the mid- to upper 50s tolerable. Overnight lows slip to the mid- to upper 30s (lower 40s downtown). Confidence: Medium-High

AD

AD

Sunday starts out mainly sunny, but clouds gradually seep into the area for a mostly cloudy end to the day. Highs still manage to push above normal, topping out in the low to mid-60s. South winds become brisk by afternoon. A strong cold front surges into the area overnight with showers likely. Lows are in the 40s. Confidence: Medium