Through tonight: Low-level moisture will remain lodged in the region tonight. Clouds probably will lower. Some fog will form after dark and into the night. With that fog will come some drizzle and perhaps a few showers. Winds will be light from the north as lows settle to the mid-40s to around 50.
Tomorrow (Friday): Fog and drizzle could persist into the midmorning. With time, skies should tend to clear, at least partially. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be from the north and northwest around 10 mph.
Drifting toward winter: Washington’s normal temperature dropped below 60 degrees today. We don’t rise back above that mark until late March. Normal highs drop into the 40s in a little less than a month, on December 7. The lowest daily high temperature is 43 in January.
