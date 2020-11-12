Six hours after Eta made landfall near Cedar Key, Fla. (around 4:20 a.m. Thursday) with 50 mph winds, tropical storm and storm surge warnings had been discontinued for the west coast of Florida. However, tropical storm warnings remained in effect from south of Daytona Beach on the Space Coast of Florida north to St. Andrews Sound in Georgia. Lingering high water levels of a few feet above normally dry ground at the coast are still likely in western Florida, though Eta’s impact there was waning.

After shifting offshore Thursday afternoon, Eta should be gone — though certainly not forgotten. The storm will swiftly move over the open Atlantic parallel to the Carolinas before being swallowed by an ocean storm this weekend, spelling an end to its seemingly relentless tour of damage and destruction.

Even far from Eta’s path, its tropical moisture has contributed to serious downpours and flash flooding in North Carolina, Virginia, and Southern Maryland. In western North Carolina, water rescues were ongoing amid a “flash flood emergency” Thursday morning and five people were missing.

Eta tied a record when it became the 28th named storm of the 2020 hurricane season, more than two and a half times the seasonal average of a dozen storms. Since then, Tropical Storm Theta formed in the eastern Atlantic, and another system, soon to become Iota, lurks in the Caribbean.

Tropical storm or hurricane watches or warnings have covered 99.6 percent of the Lower 48′s Atlantic coastline this season, the most expansive seasonal coverage of tropical weather alerts on record. Fewer than 100 miles of coastline in Florida’s Big Bend, coincidentally where Category 5 Michael hit in 2018, have escaped.

Tracking Tropical Storm Eta

At 10 a.m. on Thursday, Eta’s center was pinned around 10 miles southwest of Jacksonville, over the northern part of the Florida Peninsula. Winds had decreased to near 45 mph, but remained gusty across the northern half of the Sunshine State. A weather station in St. Augustine, on the Atlantic side, reported sustained 38 mph winds with a gust to 44 mph around sunrise Thursday.

Doppler radar showed minimal rain left behind in Florida, with meteorologists referring to the lopsided system as a “halficane,” since the majority of precipitation was east of the center and offshore. Dry air entrained into Eta’s western half eroded away the rain bands, but didn’t put a damper on gusty winds and ocean surge.

A storm surge of 2.8 feet was measured in Cedar Key, Fla., overnight, but had subsided to 1.8 feet Thursday morning. The roughly 3-foot surge in Clearwater, Fla., on the northern reaches of Tampa Bay, had also come down to barely a foot. A 3.3-foot spike in water levels was noted at Port. Manatee in Tampa Bay, while a gauge in East Bay near downtown Tampa saw a 4.2-foot spike.

Shoreside homes and even a few businesses were inundated by the surging seas, illustrating the danger a tropical storm can pose near the coast even if it’s not a hurricane.

Near Jacksonville, little to no surge was evident in observations Thursday morning.

Eta’s moisture continues to spur heavy rains

Eta will be remembered for its disastrous flooding, both in Central America and the U.S. Feet of rain fell in the high terrain of Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala last week as the once-Category 4 storm unleashed torrential moisture. After regaining energy and crossing the Caribbean, Eta brought “life-threatening flooding” to South Florida, upward of 16 inches of rain falling west of Fort Lauderdale. Streets turned into rivers in the nonstop deluge.

Now, the bulk of Eta’s rain bands have shifted offshore in northern Florida after dropping about 2.1 inches in Tampa and 7.89 inches at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.

In the Carolinas and Virginia, tropical moisture streaming north ahead of Eta interacted with a cold front to spur widespread high-end flash flooding, with pockets of up to 6 to 8 inches having fallen by midmorning Thursday. The heaviest had fallen in a strip north of Greenville, S.C., and west of Charlotte to near Lynchburg, Va., with a few spots likely to close in on double-digit totals by the time the rain winds down.

Nearly two dozen people were rescued from floodwaters in Mooresville, N.C., less than 30 miles northwest of Charlotte. Catawba County, which includes Mooresville, was placed under a rare flash flood emergency, the National Weather Service urging residents to “move to higher ground now!” and adding “this is an extremely dangerous and life-threatening situation.”

In Chatham, Va., emergency management reported 20 to 30 roads closed across town. Heavy rain continued to fall across southern and central Virginia on Thursday morning.

Where Eta has company in the Atlantic

Eta was predicted to move offshore by Thursday afternoon, acquiring nontropical characteristics before being cannibalized by a larger storm to the northeast on Saturday. But that doesn’t mean the tropics have simmered. Tropical Storm Theta continues to swirl in the eastern Atlantic northwest of the Azores as a 65 mph storm. It could brush Portugal’s Madeira Island early next week.

Meanwhile, yet another system bore watching in the eastern Caribbean, where a tropical wave will probably develop into Tropical Storm Iota in the days ahead. The National Hurricane Center estimates a 90 percent chance of the fledgling storm becoming organized. Heavy rains were already falling in Puerto Rico and Hispaniola as the system got its act together.