Today (Friday): Patches of fog, drizzle, and perhaps even a couple of showers exit by midday. Skies slowly brighten. Afternoon breezes pick up a bit out of the northwest. A few gusts around 15 mph make our high temperatures near 60 to mid-60s feel slightly cooler than they are. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: The sky remains mostly clear. It may feel chilly after our recent warmth. Northwest breezes drop just a bit but not completely. Patchy frost is possible in the calmest, coldest spots north and west of town. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-30s to near 40 in downtown areas. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): If awake super early, before sunrise, look for Venus, Spica, and Mercury stacked along the eastern horizon. Otherwise, sunny and rain-free. Fairly light but noticeable northwesterly breezes near 10 mph continue. Even the coolest spots should warm to about 50 degrees, with a couple upper 50s possible in the warmest areas south of town. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Clouds and light southerly breezes transport slightly warmer, moister air into our area during the late-night hours, which means temperatures shouldn’t fall too much. We may hover in the mid-40s near larger bodies of waters and urban centers, while a few cool spots briefly manage to dip into the upper 30s. We’ll watch the timing of these insulating clouds and warmer breezes and make slight forecast tweaks if we need to, as we get closer. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

Sunday: There may be a bit more cloud cover than sunshine, and shower chances increase as the day wears on — especially as we get into the afternoon and nearer sunset. Southerly winds help boost temperatures into the low to mid-60s. Gusts build, perhaps near 30 mph, by day’s end as our next cold front approaches. Confidence: Medium

Sunday night: As the cold front moves through, rain chances are pretty high. We could even see a period of steady rain among the showers. If timing doesn’t change, we should start drying out near dawn as northwesterly winds usher in cooler and drier air. Low temperatures are in the upper 30s to mid-40s. Confidence: Low-Medium