The development of a new storm in the Caribbean is particularly concerning, given Eta’s disastrous and deadly flooding that stretched across Honduras and Guatemala. Nicaragua bore the brunt of the storm’s disastrous Category 4 impact, and the current forecast for what is expected to be a powerful Hurricane Iota places this storm on a similar track.

Computer model projections and the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center show that Iota could rapidly intensify into a strong hurricane as it moves westward, toward Central America, over the weekend and into early next week.

The system blossoms in the Caribbean

Meteorologists are once again tracking an area of festering storminess in the south central Caribbean, north of the Venezuela-Columbia border. Infrared satellite imagery shows a mass of thunderstorms bubbling and slowly sauntering to the west.

The system was declared a tropical depression — the precursor to a tropical storm — at 10 a.m. Friday, and is expected to become a tropical storm later Friday or Friday night. The Hurricane Center forecasts it to intensify into a hurricane by Sunday.

Iota will be the 13th hurricane of the 2020 season; only one other year, 2005, produced as many or more hurricanes — 13 of them.

Foreboding forecast for rapid intensification

Computer models show that developing Iota has the potential to intensify at a rapid pace as early as Saturday, given favorable ocean temperatures and weather patterns in the region. Rapid intensification occurs when a system’s maximum winds increase by at least 35 mph or more in 24 hours.

Rapid intensification has been a characteristic seen in many storms during the 2020 hurricane season, during which nine have gone through this process. Eta did so at twice the rate needed to qualify for rapid intensification, a move never observed so late in the season and only a handful of times at any point in the Atlantic.

Already, there are ominous signs for what the weekend may hold. Anomalously warm sea surface temperatures in the Caribbean are ripe to support speedy strengthening, while a lack of wind shear — a disruptive change in wind speed and/or direction with height ― should allow Iota to intensify unimpeded.

Meanwhile, high pressure at the upper levels will provide Iota with enhanced evacuation of air that rises through its towering thunderstorms, especially on Sunday, which will allow it to continually draw in more low-level air like a vacuum. Simply stated, it’s a textbook setup for a storm to explosively intensify into a potentially major hurricane of Category 3 intensity or greater.

Iota likely to slam hard-hit Central America

Iota could make a run at Honduras, Nicaragua, Belize, Guatemala, or the Yucatán Peninsula during the early to middle of next week. By then, it will likely be a powerful hurricane. The Hurricane Center’s forecast states simply: “The system could be near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.” A major hurricane in this location would be a rare occurrence for the Caribbean so late in the season.

In addition to destructive winds and storm surge flooding near where landfall occurs, extremely heavy rainfall and inland flooding are likely far from the landfall location. That’s bad news for areas that experienced deadly flash flooding and mudslides just last week as Eta stormed through.

“The system has the potential to produce 20 to 30 inches of rain with a focus across northern Nicaragua and Honduras” wrote the Hurricane Center. “This rainfall would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with landslides in areas of higher terrain.”