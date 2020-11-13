Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Skies are mainly clear through the night. As winds die off, temperatures fall easily. Lows end up in the 30s most spots, ranging from the mid-30s to near 40. Some patchy frost is possible in the north and west, as are some isolated areas of fog near water or in valleys.
Tomorrow (Saturday): Sunshine is wall-to-wall pretty much throughout the day. Despite that fact, temperatures are cool. Highs shoot for the mid-50s locally, which might be in the lower 50s north and west. Winds are from the northwest around 5 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy conditions early trend cloudier with time. Feisty winds from the south pump temperatures into the low 60s by early afternoon. A fairly strong cold front moves in late in the day, and it has some energy aloft as well. Some gusty showers and perhaps even a rumble are possible during the afternoon. The main potential for some damaging wind gusts may end up north of here, but we’ll have to keep an eye out nonetheless.
