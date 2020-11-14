Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Saturday): Sunshine and sparkling blue skies make it a winner, as long as you’re properly dressed. It will be on the cool side. Morning temperatures mainly in the 30s rise to highs in the mid-50s in most spots. Winds are light from the northwest. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies are mostly clear early, but some clouds may enter the picture after midnight and especially toward dawn. Lows end up making the upper 30s and lower 40s, which is a bit warmer than last night as south winds increase moisture levels somewhat. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Clouds increase through the morning. A hefty breeze from the south is pumping in warmth and moisture rather quickly, but a front is on the way as well. Showers are possible as soon as midday or early afternoon, with the risk of some gusty showers or storms increasing as the front passes late in the day. We’ve lost a lot of the leaves, but it’s possible some isolated damaging wind comes together. Before rain becomes consistent, highs should head toward the low 60s or so. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies trend clearer after any evening showers move to the east. We may stay gusty into the overnight. Temperatures fall to the 30s most spots, or near 40 downtown. Confidence: Medium

