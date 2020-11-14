Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: It will be a pretty quiet evening and overnight period. Clouds will certainly be on the increase, but that won’t impede anyone who is lucky enough to have plans this evening. It will be cool and crisp, with temperatures falling into the low to mid-40s before midnight and staying put until the morning, with winds remaining light from the east/southeast.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies will be overcast in the morning, but there will be no rainfall to speak of until the afternoon. Winds will become gusty (25-plus mph) in the early afternoon ahead of a cold front, which will bring afternoon showers and downpours, with even a slight chance at a rumble of thunder or two. It will be mild ahead of the front (mid-60s), but temperatures will fall quickly by the late afternoon and early evening, settling into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight.
