Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.

Today (Sunday): Some partial sun is possible this morning as we rise through the 40s into the 50s, but increasing clouds lead to a mostly cloudy day overall. Even so, an increasing breeze from the south (around 10-20 mph with some higher gusts) helps afternoon highs to the mid- to upper 60s. Could see few scattered showers during the early to midafternoon, with a line of gusty showers and storms probably moving through from west to east around 4-8 p.m. Winds could briefly gust near 40 mph with a rumble of thunder possible as the showers and storms come through. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Skies waste no time in clearing out behind the exiting line of showers and storms. Winds from the west are less gusty but are still steady through the night as they help dry us out. Mostly clear skies do little to hold in any warmth, with lows dipping to the upper 30s and low 40s before daybreak. Confidence: High

AD

AD

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through midweek...

Tomorrow (Monday): A blisteringly bright blue sky should greet us Monday morning and stick around through the day. It definitely feels like fall as winds remain rather breezy, around 10-15 mph from the west with some higher gusts. But with the bright sun, afternoon highs in the mid- to upper 50s are pleasant enough. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Not much to fret about through the evening and overnight with high pressure in control. Skies remain mostly clear with lows dropping into the mid- to upper 30s. Confidence: High

A look ahead