The National Hurricane Center in Miami has hoisted hurricane warnings for the northern coast of Nicaragua and eastern Honduras, as well as Providencia Island, where the tempest could deal its most significant blow. A hurricane watch is up for San Andrés Island, while tropical storm warnings stretch along the central coast of Nicaragua and areas farther west in Honduras.

Iota comes barely a week and a half after Hurricane Eta ravaged Puerto Cabezas, Nicaragua, at Category 4 strength before bringing deadly flooding and mudslides to Central America. If the current forecast holds true, Iota’s eyewall, which is the ring of thunderstorms surrounding the calm eye, could directly hit Puerto Cabezas again with potentially extreme wind and storm-surge damage.

Iota is the 13th hurricane of the 2020 hurricane season, a feat matched only once before, and an indicator of the unrelenting extreme activity; an average season produces only a dozen named storms, including five or six hurricanes.

2020 already broke records when Subtropical Storm Theta formed a week or so into November, becoming the 29th named storm of the season. The previous record, 28, was set in 2005, a year that featured Hurricanes Emily, Katrina, Rita and Wilma, all of which attained Category 5 status.

Tracking Hurricane Iota

At 10 a.m. Eastern time on Sunday, Hurricane Iota was centered about 240 miles east of Providencia, Colombia, in the western Caribbean, or about 335 miles east of the Nicaraguan border with Honduras. Maximum winds stood at 90 mph, up from 40 mph at the same time Saturday morning. That means Iota is already rapidly intensifying, the term reserved for storms whose winds jump 35 mph or more in 24 hours. The storm was moving west-northwest at 9 mph.

Iota’s satellite appearance has become markedly more menacing since Saturday, with the storm exhibiting deep thunderstorms near the center and signs of developing an eye, with its winds likely to spike dramatically during the next 36 hours.

An ominous forecast of rapid intensification

Iota had already rapidly intensified as daylight dawned Sunday, its pace of strengthening showing no signs of slowing as the storm continued to become more dangerous. This makes it the 10th named storm to rapidly intensify during this Atlantic hurricane season, a trend that may be becoming more common as seas warm in association with human-caused climate change.

Computer models and the Hurricane Center alike are spelling a dangerous scenario for Central America in their forecasts, with the often conservative forecast center writing: “Rapid intensification is explicitly forecast for the next 48 hours, with Iota expected to become a category 4 hurricane before it reaches Central America.”

The official forecast from the Hurricane Center pegs the landfall location near Puerto Cabezas, which, if it occurs, would be an extremely rare repeat hit of the same community by a major hurricane in such a short period. Moreover, not a single November on record in the Atlantic has featured two major hurricanes.

Some models paint the picture of Iota’s center of circulation making landfall closer to the Honduras-Nicaragua border, which would expose a more sparsely populated region to its strongest winds and coastal flooding.

Iota was parked beneath weak upper-level winds, which will allow the system’s circulation to develop and strengthen undisturbed by the surrounding environment. Meanwhile, high pressure at high altitudes will aid Iota’s “outflow,” evacuating air away from the storm. That acts like a vacuum, allowing Iota to draw in more air at the low levels and further intensify.

In addition, toasty sea-surface temperatures in the central and western Caribbean will foster Iota’s continued growth. The only potential limiting factor the system could encounter would be cooler waters offshore of Central America left by Eta, which could be upwelled by the eventual arrival of Iota’s winds. In addition, the most intense hurricanes can undergo internal fluctuations that can weaken them temporarily.

Flood disaster likely in Central America

In addition to a 10- to 15-foot coastal storm surge and high-end hurricane winds, a serious and “life-threatening” flood event is brewing, and it could claim the most lives in the end. Exceptional rainfall and high precipitation rates will accompany Iota’s vicious march across Central America, spurring widespread flash flooding and mudslides.

Much of the area at risk was hit with flooding of a similar magnitude from Hurricane Eta. Now, the ground is fully saturated, increasing the risks for additional deadly flooding. “Flooding and mudslides in Honduras and Nicaragua could be exacerbated by Hurricane Eta’s recent effects there, resulting in significant to potentially catastrophic impacts,” the Hurricane Center stated.