Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: See Jeff’s text above for the aforementioned wind/storm hazards in the early evening. As he mentions, things will quiet down and clear out after midnight. With those diminishing winds and clearing skies, temperatures will drop into to the upper 30s in outlying areas and low 40s closer to D.C. proper.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Monday): A new air mass is in place, and it will suit most people just fine. Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make for a lovely late-autumn day. Highs will top out in the mid-50s, but ample sunshine and little wind will make it feel a tad warmer. Clear, calm and seasonably chilly in the evening, with lows in the 30s.
See Brian Jackson’s forecast through the week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Weather delays for Browns-Texans: Kickoff for the Week 10 NFL matchup in Cleveland between the Browns and Houston Texans was delayed for about 30 minutes because of the same frontal system that is expected to bring gusty showers to our area this evening.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.