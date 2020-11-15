Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

A bit of severe weather potential in November? In 2020, why not. Be weather aware this evening as a strong cold front will sweep through the region. Don’t be surprised if we end up under a severe thunderstorm watch. More from our severe weather expert Jeff Halverson:

“A fast-moving, solid line of showers with gusty winds will move through the DMV between 6-8 p.m. from the west. The line may contain little or no lightning, but winds may be quite brisk, with gusts in the 30-40 mph and perhaps a few isolated instances of winds peaking in the 50-55 mph range. The cold front slams through after the convective line, and this will lead to a 3-4 hour period of sustained, post-frontal winds with gusts in the 35-45 mph range. Winds calm down after midnight.”

Through tonight: See Jeff’s text above for the aforementioned wind/storm hazards in the early evening. As he mentions, things will quiet down and clear out after midnight. With those diminishing winds and clearing skies, temperatures will drop into to the upper 30s in outlying areas and low 40s closer to D.C. proper.

Tomorrow (Monday): A new air mass is in place, and it will suit most people just fine. Lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures will make for a lovely late-autumn day. Highs will top out in the mid-50s, but ample sunshine and little wind will make it feel a tad warmer. Clear, calm and seasonably chilly in the evening, with lows in the 30s.

Weather delays for Browns-Texans: Kickoff for the Week 10 NFL matchup in Cleveland between the Browns and Houston Texans was delayed for about 30 minutes because of the same frontal system that is expected to bring gusty showers to our area this evening.

