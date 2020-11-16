Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Monday): Partly to mostly sunny skies but a good 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday, when it hit 70 degrees. Highs are mostly in the mid-50s, with a light to moderate breeze from the west at 10 to 15 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: A tranquil and seasonably cold night. Under mostly clear skies, lows settle near freezing in our colder suburbs to near 40 downtown. Light winds. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): A reinforcing shot of cold air enters the region, kicking up the winds. Highs reach 50 to 55 with partial sunshine, but winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph make it feel colder. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: In some areas, this is the coldest night of the fall so far. Under mostly clear skies, lows slip into the upper 20s to low 30s. Winds from the northwest around 10 mph make it feel several degrees colder. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Wednesday is the the season’s coldest day so far. Highs only reach the mid- to upper 40s, even with plentiful sunshine. Clear and cold Wednesday night, with lows in the 20s to near 30. Even downtown areas should see freezing temperatures. Confidence: Medium-High
Thursday through Sunday we see a steady warming trend, with partly to mostly sunny skies each day. On Thursday highs range from 50 to 55. By Friday, we should eclipse 60. Over the weekend, low to mid-60s are most likely. Nighttime lows moderate from the 30s Thursday night to within a few degrees of 40 (depending on your exact location) Friday and Saturday nights. Confidence: Medium